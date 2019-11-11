Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DORA DALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORA V. DALEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORA V. DALEY Obituary
DALEY, Dora V. Age 77, of Dorchester, November 7, 2019. Loving mother of Daphne D. Daley of Roslindale, Wayne S. (Crystal Lee) Daley of Mattapan and Maureen V. Daley of Hyde Park. Dear grandmother and great-grandmother of Chantel, Dwayne, Saisha, Mahkala, Zion, Elijah, Isaiah and Aria. Beloved sister of Josephine, Annette, Reuben, Raymond, Ralston, Ruel and Ronald. She is also survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, dear friends and church members. Visitation with the family, 10AM, at Greenwood United Methodist Church, 378 Washington St., Dorchester, MA. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment private. To post a sympathy message, please visit www.Davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -