DALEY, Dora V. Age 77, of Dorchester, November 7, 2019. Loving mother of Daphne D. Daley of Roslindale, Wayne S. (Crystal Lee) Daley of Mattapan and Maureen V. Daley of Hyde Park. Dear grandmother and great-grandmother of Chantel, Dwayne, Saisha, Mahkala, Zion, Elijah, Isaiah and Aria. Beloved sister of Josephine, Annette, Reuben, Raymond, Ralston, Ruel and Ronald. She is also survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, dear friends and church members. Visitation with the family, 10AM, at Greenwood United Methodist Church, 378 Washington St., Dorchester, MA. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment private. To post a sympathy message, please visit www.Davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019