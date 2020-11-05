BURGE, Doreen Ann Loving Sister, Caring Aunt and Devoted Friend Of Chelsea, on Nov. 1st. Loving daughter of John H. Burge and his wife Virginia of Alabama. Beloved daughter of the late Joan L. (Dunn) Burge. Dear sister of Denise Molino and her husband Gary of Norfolk and John M. Burge and his wife Patricia of Newton, NH. Cherished aunt of John T. Burge and his wife Natasha of West Newbury, Robert Burge and his wife Allison of Sandown, NH and Janine Molino and her companion Andrew Chapman of East Greenwich RI. Adored great-aunt of Brayden, Bryce, Samuel and Bianca. Lovingly survived by her special cousins, Brad and Mary Prenney, and lifelong friends Shelia and Carl Bruno. She is also survived by additional cousins, friends and extended family members. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a Memorial Gathering and Remembrance Service from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Monday, November 9th, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family while paying their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Services will conclude with inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card by visiting www.WelshFH.com
Should friends desire, contributions in her memory should be directed to the Leonard Florence Center for Living, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150.