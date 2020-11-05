1/1
DOREEN ANN BURGE
1960 - 2020-11-01
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOREEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURGE, Doreen Ann Loving Sister, Caring Aunt and Devoted Friend Of Chelsea, on Nov. 1st. Loving daughter of John H. Burge and his wife Virginia of Alabama. Beloved daughter of the late Joan L. (Dunn) Burge. Dear sister of Denise Molino and her husband Gary of Norfolk and John M. Burge and his wife Patricia of Newton, NH. Cherished aunt of John T. Burge and his wife Natasha of West Newbury, Robert Burge and his wife Allison of Sandown, NH and Janine Molino and her companion Andrew Chapman of East Greenwich RI. Adored great-aunt of Brayden, Bryce, Samuel and Bianca. Lovingly survived by her special cousins, Brad and Mary Prenney, and lifelong friends Shelia and Carl Bruno. She is also survived by additional cousins, friends and extended family members. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a Memorial Gathering and Remembrance Service from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Monday, November 9th, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family while paying their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Services will conclude with inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card by visiting www.WelshFH.com Should friends desire, contributions in her memory should be directed to the Leonard Florence Center for Living, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, MA

View the online memorial for Doreen Ann BURGE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved