LAM, Doreen E. (Shediac) Of Malden, Nov. 3, 2019, at age 72. Wife of Joseph F. Lam with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Jodie Ann Watson, and Christopher Lam. Cherished grandmother of Cole Watson. Former mother-in-law of Dennis Watson. Relatives & friends will gather in honor & remembrance of Doreen's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4-8pm, and again on Friday at 10:45am before leaving in procession to St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden, for her Funeral Mass, celebrated at 12pm. Interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Gifts to honor her legacy may be made to the Doreen Lam Social Work Scholarship Fund at Salem State University, https://participate.salemstate.edu/doreen For directions or online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019