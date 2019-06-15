EVANS, Doreen (Agnew) On February 16, 2019, Doreen Evans, surrounded by her family, passed into eternal life in Kissimmee, FL. Born in Boston, MA on March 10, 1945, she was the third of four children born to Francis and Mary Ernestine Agnew. Doreen was raised in East Boston and attended Fitton High School before graduating from Catherine Laboure School of Nursing in 1965. Doreen married her husband Leo in 1970 and was a resident of Pittsfield, MA, for most of her married life. As a Registered Nurse in Pittsfield, she worked at various times for Dr. John Burton in his Ear, Nose and Throat practice, at Hillcrest Hospital, at its Family Health Center, and at Springside Nursing Home. Known for her kindness and gentle nature, she took great pride in being a wife and mother. Doreen was a parishioner of Notre Dame and Sacred Heart Churches in Pittsfield. In 2009, she retired to Solivita, an active adult community in Poinciana, FL, where she was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima. Doreen is survived by her husband Leo, and her children, daughters Jennifer (Timothy) Ryan and Allison (Michael) McCann of Maine, and son Christopher of Texas. She is also survived by her sister Carole Rourke, wife of the late Gerald, of Cary, North Carolina, her sister Gail Conroy and her husband Jack of Milton, her brother Jay Agnew and his wife Pauline of West Peabody, and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria in Westford on Monday, June 24 at 10 am. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doreen's name to the St. Rose of Lima food pantry in Poinciana, FL, where she and Leo volunteered or the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program in Brunswick, ME where Jennifer is an active volunteer.



