FAIRBAIRN, Doreen Formerly of Wakefield, MA, passed away peacefully January 23, 2019 in her home in North Andover, MA at the age of 87. She was born December 14, 1931 in Walton-on-Thames, England and raised in Surbiton, a suburb of London. Doreen was the daughter of the late Dr. Norman Goodway and the late Agnes (Schafer) Goodway. As a teenager, she bought an old motorcycle and used it to tour around the country. Tennis and hockey were two of her passions. She even played tennis at Wimbledon as a "Junior" and captained her college hockey teams.
Inspired by her father, a physicist at the Atomic Research Establishment Harwell, she chose to study at the Imperial College London for Science and Technology, where she met her husband Alastair. After gaining her degree in Physics, she took an interest in the then new world of transistors, but with the after effects of WWII still affecting British and European firms and American companies offering better working conditions and higher salaries, Doreen and Alastair became part of what was known in England as "The Brain Drain." Their plan was to stay two or three years to establish themselves in their fields and save some money. The rest is history and they remained there, making many friends in the process.
Doreen worked for a number of electronic firms, including Texas Instruments and Honeywell. On moving to Wakefield, she joined Polaroid, obtained her M.B.A. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and after a successful 20 year career at the instant photography company, she retired from the Camera Division. She continued to play tennis and avidly followed televised Grand Slam tournaments around the world. Music was another great passion for Doreen and she was an accomplished soprano. She was a member of several choral groups, and as a member of the Masterworks Chorale, she and Alistair enjoyed many international travels in concert tours.
Proud of her nationality, she loved to tell the story of how she came to be at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. She never took up American citizenship nor eating habits! Doreen enjoyed her tea at the British strength, untampered, brewed at the right temperature and without milk as well as precisely made gin and tonics on hot summer days. Doreen and Alastair participated in all sorts of charities, specially when involved with friends. They and their friends would buy boxes of oranges from a supplier, re-package them and sell them to other friends.
Approaching retirement, they bought a house overlooking the Pemigewasset River in Plymouth, NH which they enjoyed to the full. It is there that Doreen's and Alastair's ashes were scattered. Services for Doreen were held privately. Despite the distance and nearly sixty years in the USA, Doreen maintained strong connections with and was held in great affection by her relatives in England, particularly her nephew Simon, niece Bridget, cousin Eileen and sister Pamela. She will be very much missed by her relatives and many friends.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019