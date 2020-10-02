1/
DOREEN H. (DUNN) MCPHERSON
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOREEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McPHERSON, Doreen H. (Dunn) Age 60, of Mansfield, September 30, 2020. Wife of the late Michael S. McPherson, Sr. Daughter of Thomas V. Dunn of Dedham and the late Nora M. (Farley) Dunn. Mother of Heather M. McPherson, Michael S. McPherson, Jr. and Kelli D. McPherson, all of Mansfield. Sister of Thomas Dunn of Marshfield, Linda McSheffrey of Mansfield, Brenda Parelli of Marshfield and Diane Guenthner of Wrentham. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, October 5th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, Doreen's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved