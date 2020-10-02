McPHERSON, Doreen H. (Dunn) Age 60, of Mansfield, September 30, 2020. Wife of the late Michael S. McPherson, Sr. Daughter of Thomas V. Dunn of Dedham and the late Nora M. (Farley) Dunn. Mother of Heather M. McPherson, Michael S. McPherson, Jr. and Kelli D. McPherson, all of Mansfield. Sister of Thomas Dunn of Marshfield, Linda McSheffrey of Mansfield, Brenda Parelli of Marshfield and Diane Guenthner of Wrentham. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, October 5th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, Doreen's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com