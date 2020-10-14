BLAIKIE, Doreen M. (Thormahlen) Of Tewksbury, formerly Charlestown, died Oct. 13 at age 63. Preschool teacher at J.K.K. Family Service Center in Charlestown. Beloved wife for 44 years of Richard P. Blaikie, Sr., daughter of the late George and Ann (DelDotto) Thormahlen, beloved mother of Jacqueline A. Blaikie of Tewksbury, and Richard P. Blaikie, Jr. of Tewksbury, adored grandmother of Courtney and Kayla Gittens of Tewksbury, devoted sister of MaryAnn Whitney and her husband Harvey of Medford, and aunt of many. Visiting Hours: With adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, Visiting Hours Sunday, Oct. 18, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Oct. 19, at 10:00 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38), Tewksbury. For live feed, see: www.facebook.com/stwilliamscatholicchurch
Burial will be private in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For e-condolences, visit: www.legacy.com
The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blaikie family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lahey Clinic Cancer Center, c/o philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805 or via: www.support.laheyhealth.org/lhmcgive
