CONROY, Doreen Patricia Of West Roxbury, formerly Ireland, passed away August 21, 2019 after a brief illness. Loving wife of Kevin, beloved mother of Sharon, David and his wife Josie, Lynda and her husband TJ, Larry and his late wife Jill. Adored grandmother to Mark and his fiancée Mariely, Kieran, Liam, Sean, Ryan, Braeden and Cody and great-grandmother to Gabriela. Cherished sister of Eileen Mallon (Co. Fermanagh), Larry and Maura Feighan (Co. Armagh) and sister-in-law of Bridget Feighan (Co. Armagh). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, August 26th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Sunday 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2019