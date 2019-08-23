Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DOREEN CONROY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOREEN PATRICIA CONROY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOREEN PATRICIA CONROY Obituary
CONROY, Doreen Patricia Of West Roxbury, formerly Ireland, passed away August 21, 2019 after a brief illness. Loving wife of Kevin, beloved mother of Sharon, David and his wife Josie, Lynda and her husband TJ, Larry and his late wife Jill. Adored grandmother to Mark and his fiancée Mariely, Kieran, Liam, Sean, Ryan, Braeden and Cody and great-grandmother to Gabriela. Cherished sister of Eileen Mallon (Co. Fermanagh), Larry and Maura Feighan (Co. Armagh) and sister-in-law of Bridget Feighan (Co. Armagh). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, August 26th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Sunday 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now