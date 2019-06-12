|
WHITEHEAD, Dorella M. (Marcil) Of Belmont, June 11. Beloved wife of the late Karl W. Whitehead. Dear and devoted mother of Ray B. Whitehead and his wife, Donna Legere of Webster, Janis M. Russo and her husband, Ronald C. of Lexington and the late Karl W. "Win" Whitehead. Loving Nana of Jessica Turner, Courtney Waldrop, Christopher Whitehead, Kevin Whitehead and Nicole Borden. Loving Great-Nana of Jackson and Bailey Turner and Penny Waldrop. Funeral Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorella's memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, would be sincerely appreciated. swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019