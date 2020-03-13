|
LEWEY, Dorene M. Of Saugus, formerly of Charlestown, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, March 11th. Loving wife of Mark Cheever with whom she shared 36 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Jonathan Cheever of UT and Derek Cheever & his wife Hannah of Peabody. Dear sister of Jo Russo of PA, Robert Lewey & his wife Solange of Haverhill, William Lewey & his wife June of Revere, Lori Lewey of Charlestown & Michael Lewey of Charlestown. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption, 758 Salem St., Lynnfield at 10 a.m. Entombment Woodlawn Mausoleum in Everett. In her memory, donations can be made to For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020