ORLEANS, Dorilla "DeeDee" (Belliveau) (DeSaulniers) Of Waltham, February 12, 2020. Wife of the late Albert Orleans. Mother of Dorothy A. Butler (Ray) of Marlborough, Ronald L. DeSaulniers (late Deborah) of Waltham, Patricia A. DeSaulniers of Waltham, Paul R. DeSaulniers (Gail) of Marlborough and Dave M. DeSaulniers of Sterling. Sister of Alice Hart and the late Amedee Belliveau, Theresa Doherty, Geneva O'Brien and Jeannette Prescott. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember DeeDee's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, February 17th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 on Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2020