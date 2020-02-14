Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Church
147 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
Calvary Cemetery
250 High Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORILLA DESAULNIERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORILLA "DEEDEE" (BELLIVEAU) DESAULNIERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORILLA "DEEDEE" (BELLIVEAU) DESAULNIERS Obituary
ORLEANS, Dorilla "DeeDee" (Belliveau) (DeSaulniers) Of Waltham, February 12, 2020. Wife of the late Albert Orleans. Mother of Dorothy A. Butler (Ray) of Marlborough, Ronald L. DeSaulniers (late Deborah) of Waltham, Patricia A. DeSaulniers of Waltham, Paul R. DeSaulniers (Gail) of Marlborough and Dave M. DeSaulniers of Sterling. Sister of Alice Hart and the late Amedee Belliveau, Theresa Doherty, Geneva O'Brien and Jeannette Prescott. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember DeeDee's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, February 17th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 on Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORILLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -