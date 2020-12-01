1/
DORIS A. (WALSH) BALESTRIERI
BALESTRIERI, Doris A. (Walsh) Age 93 of Woburn, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020. Doris was the beloved wife of 72 years to the late Ernest "Sparrow" Balestrieri, devoted mother of Sandy A. (Balestrieri) LaFontaine & her late husband Eugene "Tiny" LaFontaine of Woburn, the late Deborah A. (Balestrieri) Sylvester and Tom Concannon and his wife Linette of Florida. Loving "Nana" of Paul LaFontaine and his wife Lenor, Donald LaFontaine and his wife Christine, Sharona Sylvester and her companion Garrett and her great-grandchildren Jaidyn, Kiley, Zach, Mason and Levi. Dear daughter of the late Clayton Walsh and Alice (Doucette) and Clayton Seymour, sister of the late Robert Walsh and his late wife Ruth. Doris is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law as well as her many nieces, nephews and their families. Visiting Hours: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doris' memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Due to the current situation with covid 19 and concern for everyone's safety, the family of Doris Balestrieri has decided to postpone services at this time and will look forward to celebrating her life with all of you at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
