D'AMBROSIO, Doris A. (Terilli) Age 80, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John D'Ambrosio. Loving mother of Deborah Malacaso of FL, Ralph Ferullo of NH, Lisa Ferullo of Burlington, Joseph Ferullo of FL, Elizabeth Smith of TX, and Michael Ferullo of FL. Dear sister of Jeanette Deveau and Rosemary Terilli, both of Revere, Raymond Terilli of Stoneham, Eleanor Demeo of Norwood, Joseph Terilli of Stoneham and the late John Terilli. Cherished grandmother of fourteen grandchildren and the late Desiree Moore. Adored great-grandmother of 23 grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Doris's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Thursday, December 5, from 9:00AM to 10:30AM, before leaving in procession to St. Anthony's Church in Revere for a Memorial Mass, to be celebrated in her honor at 11:00AM. For guestbook and directions, please see vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
Revere 781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019