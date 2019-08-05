Boston Globe Obituaries
DORIS A. (PELLEGRINE) KRANEFUSS

DORIS A. (PELLEGRINE) KRANEFUSS Obituary
KRANEFUSS, Doris A. (Pellegrine) Of Norwood, passed away on August 4, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Kenneth M. Kranefuss. Devoted mother of Kenneth M. Kranefuss Jr. and his wife Deb of Campbell, CA, Patricia A. Southwell and her husband Gary of Chelmsford and John T. Kranefuss and his wife Ellen of Madison, NJ. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Parker and her husband Jacob of TX, Caroline Kranefuss of NJ and Olivia Kranefuss of NJ. Doris was very active at St. Mary's Church in East Walpole, MA for many years. She enjoyed painting and was a very gifted oil painter. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10am at St. Mary's Parish, 176 Washington St., East Walpole, MA 02032. At the request of the family, all other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Norwood Food Pantry, 150 Chapel St., Norwood, MA 02062 or the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
