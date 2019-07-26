|
ROBINSON, Doris A. (Ryan) Of Watertown, July 25, 2019. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Robinson. Loving mother of Scott B. Robinson & his wife Patty, Susan L. Green & her husband Peter, Mark D. Robinson all of Watertown, and Linda G. Higgins & her husband Leo of Salem. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Visiting Hours Monday from 4-7 PM. Retired clerk, New England Telephone Co. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019