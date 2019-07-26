Boston Globe Obituaries
DORIS A. (RYAN) ROBINSON

DORIS A. (RYAN) ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON, Doris A. (Ryan) Of Watertown, July 25, 2019. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Robinson. Loving mother of Scott B. Robinson & his wife Patty, Susan L. Green & her husband Peter, Mark D. Robinson all of Watertown, and Linda G. Higgins & her husband Leo of Salem. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Visiting Hours Monday from 4-7 PM. Retired clerk, New England Telephone Co. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
