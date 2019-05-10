ANDERSON, Doris (Hillebrand) Age 91, of Littleton, passed peacefully on April 30, 2019 at Westford House Nursing and Rehabilitation after a long battle with dementia. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert O.; son, Karl and his wife Janet of Littleton; son, Peter and his wife Wendy of Medford; grandchildren, Jennifer Anderson of Somerville, Andrew Anderson of Pflugerville, TX, Matthew Anderson of Somerville, Scott Anderson and his wife Adrianne of Hudson, NH, David Anderson of Norman, OK; great-granddaughter, Edith Anderson of Hudson, NH; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Rosaline Hillebrand, and her sister Jean Callahan. There will be a private burial at Westlawn Cemetery in Littleton. A Memorial Service will be held for her on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2pm at the Congregational Church of Littleton, 330 King St., Littleton, MA 01460. Donations may be in her memory to the Congregational Church of Littleton or the . Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019