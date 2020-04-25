|
BAVARO, Doris (Musto) Of Walpole, MA, formerly of Dedham, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23rd. Doris, the daughter of late Luigi and Luisa Musto was born in Boston, MA on December 10th, 1959. She graduated from Dedham High School in 1977. She then proudly spent the majority of her career working at Dedham Savings serving the community in several roles. Doris was a loving wife to her husband, Raymond Bavaro, and a dedicated mother to their daughter, Paola Nardello and the late baby, Raymond, Jr. Doris was a woman of faith who was always able to see things from a positive light. She knew how to make others feel special, and could make each person feel that in their own way. She was someone who had a huge heart and welcomed others into her world with open arms. Doris was also known for her sense of humor, and her love of the Red Sox. She loved spending time with her husband, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, her late mother, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family was everything to Doris. Most of all, Doris was a loving mother and grandmother. She encouraged her daughter to live the best life she could live and always be kind to others. They were her best friends. She is survived by her siblings, Ines Petruzziello of Walpole, Annamaria Bitto of Dedham, Giuseppe Musto of Walpole, Rossana Gonser of Walpole and Franco Musto of Medfield, daughter, Paola Nardello (Joe Nardello), and granddaughter, Luisa Nardello (1). Due to circumstances, Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date and shared with the public. In honor of Doris Bavaro's life, please send donations in her name to St. Mary's Church at 420 High Street, Dedham, MA 02026. Given Doris's spirit of giving, her family is assured she'd be honored if her loved ones gave back to her church of faith in this time of need. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020