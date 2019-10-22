|
BOSTWICK, Doris Of Delray Beach, FL, entered into rest on October 22, 2019 at the age of 94. Dear daughter of the late William and Ethel (Rosen) Jacoby. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Bostwick. Devoted mother to Francine Bostwick-Oliver, Helen Bostwick-West and Sandra Bostwick-Blinow and her husband Nicholas Blinow. Cherished grandmother to Scott Oliver, Rachel Oliver-Craigen, Avery D. West, Elizabeth A.West, Matthew Blinow and Maxwell Blinow, and loving great-grandmother of Crystal Loretta Tibbetts and Adalie Kay Craigen. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Thursday, October 24th at 10 AM, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial Observance will be held at the home of Helen West on Thursday from 3 PM until 7 PM, and continuing on Friday 11 AM to 4 PM, and Sunday 11 AM to 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or online at StanetskyCanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019