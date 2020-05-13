|
CAISSIE, Doris (Cormier) Of Lincoln, RI, formerly of Waltham. May 5, 2020. Wife of the late Emile Caissie. Mother of Irene Moran of Natick, Yvette Novicki (late Gerard) of Lincoln, RI, Bernice Caissie of Townsend and Francis Caissie of Woburn and the late Norman, Roger, Laurie and Michael Caissie. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of Alcide Cormier and Annette Maillet, of Bouctouche, Canada, Diana Cormier of Andover, and Norma Maillet of St. Marie, Canada and the late Irene Cormier; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church will be held at a time to be announced. Doris will be buried in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Ste. Marie, New Brunswick, Canada at the convenience of the family. Online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020