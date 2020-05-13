Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS CAISSIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS (CORMIER) CAISSIE


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS (CORMIER) CAISSIE Obituary
CAISSIE, Doris (Cormier) Of Lincoln, RI, formerly of Waltham. May 5, 2020. Wife of the late Emile Caissie. Mother of Irene Moran of Natick, Yvette Novicki (late Gerard) of Lincoln, RI, Bernice Caissie of Townsend and Francis Caissie of Woburn and the late Norman, Roger, Laurie and Michael Caissie. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of Alcide Cormier and Annette Maillet, of Bouctouche, Canada, Diana Cormier of Andover, and Norma Maillet of St. Marie, Canada and the late Irene Cormier; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church will be held at a time to be announced. Doris will be buried in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Ste. Marie, New Brunswick, Canada at the convenience of the family. Online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -