|
|
COHEN, Doris (Small) Age 98, died on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 at Orchard Cove, Canton, MA. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Myer S. Cohen. She is survived by her devoted daughters Bonnie Press (Jon) and Roberta Bass, her grandchildren Juliana, Daniel (Jen), Jesse (Meegan), Evan (partner Abby), and great-grandson, Finn. Our family is grateful for the loving and exceptional care provided by the Orchard Cove Staff. Graveside Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:45 pm. Shiva immediately following services at Orchard Cove until 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hebrew Senior Life, 1 Del Pond Drive, Canton, MA 02021. hebrewseniorlife.org/giving www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019