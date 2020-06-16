|
|
ZIMMER, Doris D. Died June 14 following a period of declining health. She was 93. She was born March 25, 1927 in NY, daughter of Eastern European immigrants Rose and Hyman DuKaten. She grew up in the Bronx, graduated James Monroe High School and attended classes at City College of New York. She married the love of her life, Alex Zimmer, and together raised four children, eventually making their home in Newton, MA. She returned to college when her children were grown, earning a degree in Social Work which she used working as a caseworker at a Boston area agency until retirement. For the past two years, she made her home in an apartment she loved at Springhouse Assisted Living in Jamaica Plain, where she enjoyed community activities and made new, dear friends. She enjoyed travel, listening to music, her many friends and especially visits with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was supported in the last months by Hebrew Senior Life Hospice Care and Peace of Mind Home Care. While all of the staff were caring and supportive, she developed a very special and loving relationship with a senior worker from Peace of Mind, Donna Evans, who brought her comfort and nurturance during her last months, and particularly her last hours, when her family could not be by her side. We are so grateful. She is survived by her children William Zimmer and his wife Marsha, Michael Zimmer and his wife Wendy Gordon, Wendy Gignoux and her husband Henri, LisaAnn Martin and her husband Matthew, six grandchildren, Emily, Joanna, Jonathan, Hannah, Ethan and Jason as well as 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years Cantor Alex Zimmer, her subsequent partner of 7 years, Arthur Marcus, her parents, sister Sylvia and brother William. A private Burial will take place with a Memorial for family and friends next summer. In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to Hebrew Senior Life Hospice Care.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020