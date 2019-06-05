Boston Globe Obituaries
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508)842-3700
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
440 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA
View Map
DORIS E. (LIVINGSTON) DOULL


DOULL, Doris E. (Livingston) Age 88, formerly of Westwood, of Shrewsbury, June 2, 2019. Beloved wife of 37 years to the late Donald J. Doull. Devoted mother of Laura Taylor, Karen Quinlivan and her husband John, and Susan Prior and her husband Stephen, all of Shrewsbury. Sister of the late Audrey Livingston Hickey. She leaves behind her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, SHREWSBURY CENTER, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. Memorial Service Celebrating Doris's Life will be held at The Trinity Episcopal Church, 440 Main Street, Shrewsbury, on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Advancement Services, Simmons University, 300 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115. To view Doris's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019
