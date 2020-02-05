|
MURPHY, Doris E. (Butler) Of Dedham, formerly of Readville, passed peacefully of Feb. 4 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Devoted mother of Audrey Kelly and her husband Robert of Tewksbury, Laurie Kelly and her husband William of Foxboro, James and his wife Sandra of Dedham, and the late Richard Murphy, Jr. and Lisa J. Donoghue. Mother-in-law of Karen Murphy of Hyannis. Loving "Nana" of 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Tues. morning at 9, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's church, Dedham, at 10. Visiting Hours Mon. evening from 5-8 at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at The Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetary, West Roxbury. Please, In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to The Julia Ruth House, 199 Canton St., Westwood, MA 02090. For directions and guestbook, please visit Thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
