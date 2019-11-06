Boston Globe Obituaries
DORIS E. (VAUGHAN) NOLAN

NOLAN, Doris E. (Vaughan) Of Arlington, passed away peacefully on November 6th. Beloved wife of the late Cambridge Police Lieutenant Irwin L. "Rocky" Nolan. Loving mother of Helen M. Hoffberger and her husband Russell J. of Waltham and Michael P. Nolan of Cambridge and Arlington. Dear grandmother of Valerie Hoffberger Cote and her husband Trevor Cote, David R., Christine M. and James M. Hoffberger and great-grandmother of June and Jackson Cote. Sister of the late Charles C. Vaughan and Robert "Arkie" S. Vaughan. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Wednesday at 9 am, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10 am in St. Camillus Church. Burial to follow in Cambridge Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to Visit in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in memory of Doris to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or wounderwarriorproject.org/donate Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
