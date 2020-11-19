1/1
WELLINS, Doris G. "Doss" Age 97, of Needham MA, formerly of Hartford, CT, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. For 73 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Henry G. Wellins. Devoted mother of Ian Wellins & his wife, Robin Spencer-Wellins, Bonnie Wellins & her husband John McNamara, and Jo Wellins. Grandmother of Joseph McNamara and Matthew Wellins. Dear sister of Analee G. Stone. A student of Martha Graham at the Neighborhood Playhouse in NYC (class of 1943); student of Ann Randall of Hartford, and performed with Alwin Nikolais. Lover of theater, dance, film, books, travel, tennis, and the fine arts; lifelong member of Hadassah, and longtime patron of the Lyric Stage of Boston. Funeral services are private. Remembrances may be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org or the Lyric Stage Company of Boston, www.lyricstage.com Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
