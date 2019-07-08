Boston Globe Obituaries
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
HERTZ, Doris (Malone) Age 91, of Bridgewater, died peacefully on July 5, 2019. She was the loving daughter of the late James and Agnes (Howard) Malone and grew up in Dorchester. She was a graduate of the Girls Latin School and raised her children in Braintree before moving to Bridgewater 17 years ago. Doris was a valued employee at Sears Roebuck Service Center in Quincy and Norwell for 30 years.

Doris loved vacationing down the Cape and to Prince Edward Island, was an avid reader and a master of crossword puzzles, trivia and Sudoku.

Doris was the loving mother of Amy F. Hertz of Florida; Carole A. and her husband Gerald McGowan of Bridgewater; and Michael A. and his wife Sally Hertz of Plymouth. She was the loving "Grandma" of Jeremy; Alexander; Ryan, and Courtney. Sister of the late Marguerite McVicar; Robert Malone; and William Malone. She is also survived by many relatives and friends.

Visiting Hours will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, July 12, at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., BRIDGEWATER. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., on Saturday, July 13, at 10:00AM. Burial will be private.

The family would like to thank the Pat Roche Hospice Home for their excellent care. Please donate in lieu of flowers, to NVNA and Hospice Charitable Fund at 120 Longwater Drive Norwell, MA 02061. Prophett-Chapman

Cole & Gleason

508-697-4332
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019
