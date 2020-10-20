1/1
DORIS (VACHON) HISCOCK
1921 - 2020-10-19
HISCOCK , Doris (Vachon) Doris M. Hiscock passed away peacefully at the age of 99. Widow of Herbert L. Hiscock. Doris leaves behind her three beloved stepdaughters and their spouses, Lorna & Richard Amand, Donna & Christopher Brault, and Ellen & George Butters. "Grammy Doe" also leaves behind her seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Doris' passion in life was nursing. Throughout her career, she worked as a World War II civil service nurse, and in operating and emergency rooms, retiring at the age of 86. Doe had a love for fashion, a joy for cooking for her family, and a soft spot for her beloved dogs Champagne and Maggie. Her family will remember her as a force of nature who was quick to make a joke and dancing around the kitchen while cooking her favorite dishes. In memory of Doe, please raise a glass and give a cheer! The family would love it if you could share a Grammy Doe story at bartlett1620.com. Services will be private.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
