HYMAN, Doris (Gutlon) Of Newton on Thursday, November 21, 2019. For 71 years, she was the beloved wife of Barry "Buddy" Hyman. Loving mother of Jeff & Hea-Sook Hyman, Drew Hyman and Robb Hyman & Christoph Abe and mother-in-law of Cathy Messing and Katja Litting. Adored grandmother of Julie & Keith, Emily and Caterina. Dear sister of the late Peter Gutlon. Graveside services at Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, 2619 Centre St., West Roxbury on Monday, November 25 at 12:00 noon. Memorial observance in the function room at Hampton Place, 77 Florence St., Chestnut Hill immediately following the burial through 5pm & 7-9pm and continuing Tuesday from 1-5pm & 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Heifer International, www.heifer.org or Perkins School for the Blind, www.perkins.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019