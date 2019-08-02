|
|
MORRISON, Doris I. (Lucchesi) Of Waltham, formerly of Arlington, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William B. Morrison. Devoted mother of Deborah A. Bowdring and her husband James Bowdring of Lexington. Loving grandmother of Jillian Bowdring, Jamie Bowdring, and beloved dog Kiwi, of Lexington. Sister of Helen Ingeneri, her husband Anthony of Arlington, Leo Lucchesi and his wife Patty of FL. Further survived by nieces, Linda Donlon and her husband Dave and their three girls Abby, Madison, and Emily of North Easton, and Laura Epp of France. Nephews, Robert Ingeneri and his wife Donna of Watertown, and Doug Lucchesi of Wisconsin. Visiting Hours will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Wednesday, August 7th, from 10-11AM, with her Funeral Service at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. It has been requested that memorial donations be made in Doris's name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 2000 Commonwealth Avenue Suite 205, Auburndale, MA 02466, or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019