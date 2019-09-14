|
|
DeAMICIS, Doris J. (Scisinger) Of Melrose, Sept. 6, 2019, at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Redento R. DeAmicis, and longtime companion of the late Charles Hart. Devoted mother of John P. DeAmicis (Linda) of Stoneham, Don S. DeAmicis (Marie) of Washington, DC, Jeanne D. Stitt (Bradley) of St. Louis Park, MN, and Lee A. DeAmicis (Christine) of Manlius, NY. Cherished grandmother of Pamela, Daniel, Scott, Alexandra, and Francesca DeAmicis, Alexandra Stitt, Debra Davidson (Paul), Elizabeth Sullivan (Andrew), and Nicholas DeAmicis. Loving great-grandmother of Howard Davidson and Juliet Davidson. Relatives and friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Doris for her Funeral Service at the First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Melrose, celebrated on Saturday, October 26 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Melrose High School Redento and Doris DeAmicis Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 760695, Melrose, MA 02176, the Melrose/Wakefield AAUW, c/o Nancy McLellan, 30 Pebble Rd., Melrose, MA 02176, or the Chapel Fund at the First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176. For online tribute or directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019