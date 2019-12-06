|
DOHERTY, Doris K. (Collins) "Kate" Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, Dec. 5. Beloved wife of the late James R. Doherty. Loving mother of Kathleen Doherty of Burlington and Kevin Doherty & his wife Suzie of Billerica. Proud grandmother of Gavin Daniel Doherty & Ronan James Doherty. Sister of Diane McSweeney of Tewksbury, Mary Paris of GA and Donald Collins of Lynn. Doris is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Monday, Dec. 9 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Doris's name may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453 www.operationsmile.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019