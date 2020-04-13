Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS LENNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS L. (FOOTE) LENNON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS L. (FOOTE) LENNON Obituary
LENNON, Doris L. (Foote) Of Shrewsbury, formerly of Waltham. April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James M. Lennon. Mother of Frances L. Bourgeois (Raymond) of Florida, Diane M. Champagne (late Brian) of Shrewsbury, James 'Clyde' Lennon (Jenni) of Mashpee and Robert P. 'Bob' Lennon (Zueylha) of Grafton. Grandmother of Susan, Nancy, Michael, Carolyn, Kathryn, Kirin, Sheila, Leo, Christopher, Bobby and Matthew. Sister of the late Maurice Foote. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial in Linwood Cemetery, Weston are private as a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Ascend Hospice, 100 Locke Drive, Marlborough, MA 01752. For complete obituary, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -