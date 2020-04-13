|
LENNON, Doris L. (Foote) Of Shrewsbury, formerly of Waltham. April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James M. Lennon. Mother of Frances L. Bourgeois (Raymond) of Florida, Diane M. Champagne (late Brian) of Shrewsbury, James 'Clyde' Lennon (Jenni) of Mashpee and Robert P. 'Bob' Lennon (Zueylha) of Grafton. Grandmother of Susan, Nancy, Michael, Carolyn, Kathryn, Kirin, Sheila, Leo, Christopher, Bobby and Matthew. Sister of the late Maurice Foote. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial in Linwood Cemetery, Weston are private as a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Ascend Hospice, 100 Locke Drive, Marlborough, MA 01752. For complete obituary, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020