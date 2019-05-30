FOLEY, Doris M. (Aylward) Of South Walpole, formerly of Dedham, passed away peacefully at the Palm Skilled Nursing Care Center in Chelmsford, surrounded by her family and friends on May 30, 2019 at the age of 91. Devoted wife of the late Bartley J. Foley. Beloved mother of Bartley J. Foley Jr. and his wife Bonny of Dedham and Laura M. Jeffries and her husband Chad of Chelmsford. Sister of the late Albert Aylward. Cherished grandmother of Jared and Sydney Foley of Dedham and Lindsey and Graham Jeffries of Chelmsford. Daughter of the late Albert and Edith May (Smythe) Aylward. Doris was very active in the Town of Walpole politics and the South Walpole Methodist Church. She grew up in Dedham and was a graduate of Dedham High School. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2-4pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. At the request of the family, all other services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



Family Owned and Operated



781-762-0482 Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019