KENNEDY, Doris M. (Curran) Of Dedham, formerly of Squantum, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019, at the age of 76. Doris will be greatly missed by all who have known her. Doris was the daughter of the late Dorothy Curran and the late William Curran, sister of the late William T. Curran, sister-in-law of Elizabeth Curran, and loving aunt of Kerry and Stephen Smith and Shannon and Tony Iannetti, partner of the late Francis Gallagher, and loving friend of Ann Tyler. She dearly loved to sing in the church choir, sewing, baking her fresh made bread and her pet dogs. She graduated from St. Patrick's high school in Roxbury. She spent most of her career working for the MBTA as a secretary until she retired in 2004. In her later years, she was extremely proud to have gone back to school to receive her degree at Emmanuel College. Her early retirement years were spent on Cape Cod which were cherished memories until in her later years Alzheimer's Disease robbed her of those memories. But even at the end she never lost her love of music where she could be heard humming a favorite tune. She is now at peace joining the love of her life, Franny Gallagher. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Monday, May 13 at 9:00am prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 420 High St., Dedham at 10:00am. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, friends and relatives may make a contribution to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500 Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2019