McSHARRY, Doris M. (Skinnion) Age 86, of Hanover died Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born in Boston, May 5, 1933, and raised and educated in Dorchester. Mrs. McSharry attended Katharine Gibbs School in Boston, after which she had a distinguished career as a legal secretary, and secretary to the Hanover Board of Selectmen. She was married to Paul M. McSharry, who passed away in 2012, and is survived by her three children, Nancy McSharry Jensen of Seattle, WA, Paul M. McSharry, Jr. of Hanover, MA, and Peter J. McSharry of Washington, DC. She was the grandmother of Elizabeth, Joseph, Eamon, and Darragh, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Interment in Hanover Center Cemetery. Donations in Doris' memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to COVID relief efforts.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020