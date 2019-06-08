NORTON, Doris M. (Bianchetti) Age 93, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, peacefully and in comfort at Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham, a place that was her loving home for the past 7 years. She was the devoted wife of 38 years to the late Robert P. Norton, who died in 1987. Born and raised in Coburnville area of Framingham, Doris was the daughter of the late Louie and Angelina (Croci) Bianchetti. Her parents owned a small neighborhood grocery store, Bianchetti's Market, and there, Doris would help them before and after school. She graduated from Framingham High School in 1943 and then graduated from Framingham Secretarial School. Doris continued her lifelong friendships with classmates and for many years was a committee chair of her high school class reunions. Early on, for several years, Doris worked at Telechron Co. in Ashland and at Framingham Town Clerk's office and would volunteer on Framingham town election voting days. Doris assisted her husband, Bob and son, Michael at the Norton Funeral Home of Framingham that her father-in-law, John L. Norton established in 1912. She worked as a "lady assistant" who would greet families and assist as a hair stylist and make sure the funeral home was clean and just right when families arrived. After retiring, she traveled to Italy and many European countries with her sister and friends. One could say her favorite trips were to the grocery stores. Her "gift of gab" with friends she hadn't seen in years or days would last for hours. She enjoyed the game of golf and always considered it a good game when she finished with more golf balls in her cart than she started with. Doris was a member of the Framingham Heart Study, Callahan Senior Center and Framingham Catholic Woman's Club. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy S. Norton; three grandchildren, Paul R. Norton and his wife, Linda, Kelley S. Norton and Robert A. Norton and his wife Angela; 5 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Ruby, William, Everly and Leo Norton. Doris was the mother of the late Michael R. Norton and sister of the late Eleanora "Ellie" Tortorella and her later husband Rocco. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10AM in St. Stephen's Church, 251 Concord St. (Rt. 126), Framingham. Burial will follow at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. Visiting Hours will be at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (Corner of Union Ave.) FRAMINGHAM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Callahan Senior Center, 535 Union Ave., Framingham or to Bethany Health Care Center, c/o Sr. Jacquelyn McCarthy, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA Published in The Boston Globe from June 9 to June 10, 2019