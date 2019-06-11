|
REIDY, Doris M. (Comeau) Of Berwyn, IL, formerly of Sharon, MA, passed away on May 29, 2019. She will be sadly missed by her sister Irene (Joe Lepro), her sister-in-law Paula Comeau, her children Joe Comeau and Michael Reidy (Lynette). She will forever be in the hearts of her grandchildren John, Michelle (Ariel), Brendon, Autumn (Chris), Marcus, Allen, Mckenzie, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert A Reidy, parents Phillip and Esther Comeau, Sister Phyllis Giampappa (Sebastian), Brother David Comeau, and her furry companion Buffy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Dervice at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, on Monday morning, June 17 at 11:30. Visitation prior to the Service Monday morning from 10am-11:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Humane Society of the United States. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019