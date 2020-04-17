Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DORIS M. (MACEACHERN) ROCHE

DORIS M. (MACEACHERN) ROCHE Obituary
ROCHE, Doris M. (MacEachern) Of Salem, NH, formerly of Woburn, April 15. Wife of the late Robert E. Roche. Mother of Robert E. Roche, Jr. and wife Mary of Hampton, NH, Allan Roche and wife Helen of Wakefield and the late Christine Cleary. Sister of Patricia Fallon of NH, and the late Gertrude DiMaggio, Donald MacEachern and Francis MacEachern. Funeral Services will be private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Doris's name to the Brookhaven Hospice, 2 Bedford Farms Dr., Bedford, NH 03110. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
