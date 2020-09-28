1/1
DORIS M. (ARSENAULT) SULLIVAN
SULLIVAN, Doris M. (Arsenault) Passed away at her home in Melrose on September 27, 2020. She was 86 years of age. Doris was born in Boston, raised in Chelsea, graduated from Our Lady of Assumption Grammar School and from Chelsea High School. Doris and her late husband, Lawrence, who was a former Alderman in Chelsea, lived most of their lives in Chelsea before moving to Melrose 15 years ago. They loved to go camping in Exeter, NH and traveling to Aruba and Florida with their great group of friends. Doris also loved to go shopping with her girls. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Sullivan. Loving mother of Donna M. Keohane of Wakefield and her late husband Kevin, William H. Sullivan of Everett and Debra A. Sullivan of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Ryan M. Keohane & his wife Lauren of Framingham and Christopher M. Keohane & his wife Christine of Melrose. Proud great-grandmother of Leo, Nolan & Giulia. Caring sister of the late Donald Arsenault. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to Covid-19, Visitation, Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Doris's name to Amedysis Foundation, c/o Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1998

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
