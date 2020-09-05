MARCHANT, Doris Marion (Johansen) Age 92, formerly of Waltham and Lincoln, died on August 29, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Born in Waltham on August 14, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John and Doris Johansen. She will be missed by her son, Bill Titus, Jr. and his wife Linda, two grandchildren, Alissa Kimbrough and her husband David, Justin Titus and his wife Rocio, six great-grandchildren, Joshua Guenard, Brittany, William and Tristan Dincau, and Jocelyn and Sofia Titus. Private Burial was held at Lincoln Cemetery. For her online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
