MARKARIAN, Doris (Koumrian) Age 92, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Adelaide of Newton Center, Newton, MA. From her birth in Brighton, MA on February 11, 1928, to her death, Doris brought happiness and joy to the people around her through her love, friendship, and kindness. Doris was married to Markar Markarian for 67 loving years and as parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents they provided a wonderful example for their family. Doris is survived by her daughters and their husbands Lisa & Robert Shea of Belmont and Karen & William Shea of Belmont; her five grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; Lindsay Baccari (and her husband Stephen and their son Tyler), Tyler Shea (and his wife Lyndsay), Alexandra Bertolami (and her husband Justin), Megan Blicker (and her husband Ryan) and Brendan Shea (and his girlfriend Jessica Amedee). Doris was born in Brighton to the late Nathan and Makruhi Koumrian. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Dohanian and brother James Koumrian. She was devoted to her Christian faith and family and worked tirelessly on behalf of both. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to The Armenian Memorial Church, 32 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472, or The Alzheimer's Association
, National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. We are comforted to know that she is now in a better place, dancing with Markar, wearing her newest Chico outfit. For guest book, please visit www.lehmanreen.com
