Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS MCELHINNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS (REID) MCELHINNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS (REID) MCELHINNEY Obituary
McELHINNEY, Doris (Reid) Of Newton, formerly of Woburn, January 13th at the age of ninety-eight. Beloved wife of the late Norman McElhinney. Devoted mother of Cynthia Barstow, her life partner Ron Metro of Ashland, MA. Dear sister of the late Frederick Reid and Ethel Smith. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Friday, January 17th, at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Friday morning 10:30-11:30 a.m. Prior to the Funeral Service. Remembrances may be made in Doris' honor to the Good Shepard Hospice Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -