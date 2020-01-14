|
McELHINNEY, Doris (Reid) Of Newton, formerly of Woburn, January 13th at the age of ninety-eight. Beloved wife of the late Norman McElhinney. Devoted mother of Cynthia Barstow, her life partner Ron Metro of Ashland, MA. Dear sister of the late Frederick Reid and Ethel Smith. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Friday, January 17th, at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Friday morning 10:30-11:30 a.m. Prior to the Funeral Service. Remembrances may be made in Doris' honor to the Good Shepard Hospice Community Care, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020