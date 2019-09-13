|
|
MOAKLEY, Doris P. "Honey" (Kearns) Of Braintree, formerly of South Boston, passed away September 13th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Thomas J. Devoted mother of Thomas Moakley and his wife, Kathy of Weymouth, Janet Moakley of Wakefield, Patty Hamel and her husband, Gordon of Scituate and Donna Devin and her husband, Chuck of Scituate and the late Jack Moakley. Mother-in-law of Liz Moakley of Falmouth. Cherished grandmother of Mike Devin, Joe Devin and Molly Kate Devin-Zajac and her husband Kelly, Ryan Hamel & his wife, Samantha, Parker Hamel and his wife Emily, Paul Hamel, and John, Dan and Thomas Moakley. Sister of the late Margaret Merrill and Helen Wing. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday 4 to 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, Wednesday morning at 10:30. Burial in Village Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Marge Crispin Center, 74 Pond St., Braintree 02184. For complete notice and guestbook please see: www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Doris P. "Honey" (Kearns) MOAKLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 14, 2019