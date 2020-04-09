Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DORIS (BINETTE) PAPAGEORGE

DORIS (BINETTE) PAPAGEORGE Obituary
PAPAGEORGE, Doris (Binette) Age 89 of Peabody, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Care One in Peabody. A talented seamstress, Doris' attention to detail allowed her to excel in her profession. Loving and devoted mother to Julie D. Papageorge and her husband David Doran of South Hamilton and caring aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Shirley Martin, Reginald Binette, Beverly Moreau and Carol Binette. All Services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is The O'Donnell Funeral Home, 84 Washington Sq. (at Salem Common), SALEM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris' memory to the COVID-Solidarity Response Fund for WHO at www.COVID19ResponseFund.org www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for Doris (Binette) PAPAGEORGE
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
