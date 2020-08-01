|
PEMBERTON, Doris (Starkie) Of Lexington, MA, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Doris grew up in South Weymouth, MA and, after graduating from Weymouth High School, worked for the Gillette Co. in Boston, MA. Soon after starting her job, she met her future husband, Richard Pemberton. They married in October 1959 and lived in Randolph, MA for two years before moving to Lexington, MA.
Doris was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and the greater Lexington community. She enjoyed singing in the Sacred Heart Church choir and traveled with the choir on a trip to sing at the Vatican in Rome in 2005. After retiring from her full-time job raising five children, she worked in the registration office of Middlesex Community College in Bedford, MA for many years. She also helped run an exercise class at Sacred Heart, taught a water aerobics class at the Burlington Marriott, served as an election clerk for the Town of Lexington, volunteered at the Harrington School Library, the Lexington Symphony, and the Lexington Senior Center, and enjoyed yoga classes at the center. An avid knitter and sewer, Doris knitted many blankets and sewed or embroidered countless items for family and friends. Doris loved music and enjoyed taking line dancing classes and Saturday evenings out dancing with her husband at St. Camillus Church. She also loved to take walks and garden and relished her summers camping in New Hampshire.
Doris is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, Richard L. Pemberton, five children and their spouses, Neil and Laura Pemberton of Fort Meyers, FL, Joseph and Tanya Pemberton of Fairfax, VA, Ellen and Gerald Duston of Nashua, NH, Richard K. and Ann Pemberton of Columbia, MD, and Debra and Fidel Castro of Framingham, MA. She has eight grandchildren, Laura Pozo, Jennifer Duston, Paul Pemberton, Grant Pemberton, Richard N. Pemberton, William Pemberton, Veronica Castro, and Ruby Castro, and two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Tanner Pozo.
Doris will be remembered as a constant companion of her loving husband, a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and a kind and caring soul who loved people (especially babies), family, friends, and hugs.
Because of the current situation, there will be no wake. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 5th, at 10:00 am, at Sacred Heart Parish, Lexington, MA. The burial will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Arlington, MA, directly following the Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the . Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020