NOVIELLO, Doris R. (Durant) Of Arlington, September 23. Devoted mother of Kerri Broughall and her husband John of Arlington, William Noviello and his husband Jerry Bautista of Arlington and Christopher Noviello of Arlington. Grandmother of Kelsey Gaffney of Arlington, McKenzie Taub and her husband Dan of Groton and Jack Broughall of Arlington. Great-grandmother of Cori, Camden, Chloe and Deklan. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON, Saturday morning at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 in St. Agnes Church. Interment to follow, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting Hours Friday, 3:00 to 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris's memory to: The American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.