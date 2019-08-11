|
RAPHAEL, Doris (Miller) 88, of Brookline, formerly of Newton, on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alvin E. Winder. Loving mother of Jayne Raphael and her husband Jeff Simmons, and the late Ellen Raphael. Loving grandmother of Hannah and Ben Simmons. Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Tuesday, August 13 at 12noon. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial Observance will be at Jayne's home in Brookline on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm and Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation at https://www.lungcancerfoundation.org/about-us/ Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2019