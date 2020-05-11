|
ROSEN, Doris (Rabinowicz) Of Newton, passed away on May 4, 2020, at the age of 96. Beloved daughter of the late Bertha and Joseph Rosen of Brookline, and sister to the late Estelle and Robert. She is survived by daughters Nancy Kantar and Susan Rabinowitz and their husbands Robert Kantar and William Portnoy, and sons Robert Joseph and Mark Ryan and their wives Karen and Christie. Loving and fun "Grand" to Jeff and Lee Kantar, Melanie, Ryan and Talia Joseph, Meg Rabinowitz Bor, Sarah Moore, Benjamin and Jacob Ryan, and "Great" to three. Forever young and vital until falls and dementia sapped her soul but not her sweetness. Doris was an intrepid world traveler, going to exotic places and even leading a tour, an opera buff, and an artist. Deeply devoted to her students, Doris was the administrator of the Anthropology Department at Brandeis University for many years. Funeral Services will be private but there will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Donations in Doris' name can be made to Boston Lyric Opera, 133 Federal St., Boston, MA 02110, where Doris volunteered. To share a memory or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020