|
|
MURACHVER, Doris "Dodo" S. (Kaplan) Of Winthrop and Newton, entered Into rest April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sidney A. Murachver. Devoted mother of David & Ellen Murachver of Framingham, Joanne Murachver & Craig Leiding of Arlington, Virginia, and Roberta & Hillel Skoff of Brookline. Sister of Leonard Kaplan of Peabody. Cherished grandmother of Andrew and Kimberly Murachver of Westford, Russell and Lindsay Murachver of Charlestown, and Molly and Hannah Skoff of Brookline. Cherished great-grandmother of Liv and Miles. Dodo was a graduate of Winthrop High School and received a Bachelor's degree from Boston University. During World War II she became one of the first female lifeguards for the Metropolitan District Commission, walking Winthrop Beach with her whistle in hand. Dodo was a lifelong learner. She attended adult education classes throughout her life, was an avid reader and served numerous terms as a member of the Winthrop Public Library Board of Trustees. She especially enjoyed reading the New Yorker magazine. Dodo followed politics closely and was always happy to give you her opinion on current events. She was a supporter of the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts and gave her time as a volunteer there. She proudly supported many liberal causes throughout her life. Services and Shiva will be private due to the current shelter in place policy. Expressions of sympathy in Dodo's memory may be donated to Planned Parenthood League of MA, www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-massachusetts, or to a COVID-19 related . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Brookline 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020